Frankston students are getting a long weekend, courtesy of the flu virus. All three campuses will close Friday and Saturday for sterilization.
High rates of influenza and strep throat have resulted in equally high rates of absences for students and teachers alike, interim Superintendent Nicci Cook told the Herald-Press Wednesday.
“We've had very low attendance on all three campuses,” Cook said. “We sent home 10 more students today; 11 teachers are out, either sick or with sick children.”
Frankston Independent School District maintenance crews will sanitize the elementary, middle, and high schools to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Cook said a device called a “wrap-around machine” will spray a cleaning disinfectant to penetrate nooks and crannies otherwise forgotten, or difficult to reach, such as keyholes and the undersides of desks.
Closing schools during flu season to contain the virus is a common practice, Cook said, but it's never happened before in Frankston. “We came close last year,” she said.
The good news for students: They won't have to make up the extra days off.
“We have days built into the schedule for weather, or other emergencies,” Cook said. “If this is the only occurrence, the students won't have to make up the days.”
Faculty and staff aren't as lucky: They still have to work Thursday and Friday.
“Adults know how to keep the germs from spreading with hygiene, precautions, and hand-washing,” Cook said. “Not so much for the students.”
Extracurricular activities will proceed as scheduled.
For more information, call the Frankston ISD at 903-876-2556.
