The Frankston Mighty Indian Band earned multiple awards during their recent competition at the Teague Marching Invitational last Saturday.
The band performed “Alien Invasion” by Luke McMillan and received ratings of ones across the board including Best in Class 2A Auxiliary, Best in Class 2A Percussion and Best in Class Overall 2A Band.
Judges rate the bands on a scale of one to five with a one being “superior.”
“This is a big achievement in my eyes with all the extra obstacles the students have had to overcome this year,” said David Robinson, band director. “The students have had to work around extended absences of band members and having holes in the marching drill from people that have had to miss time with the band. Every student has given me 150% every day to give the best possible performance they can every week.”
“Alien Invasion” is a recent composition, inspired by science fiction and driven by the Mighty Indian percussionists.
The group advanced to the finals of the event where they took fifth place overall in competition against 3A and 4A bands.
“This is the first time they have received a first division and advanced to a finals round in a marching contest in several years,” Robinson said. “When their ratings were announced, the kids cheered and applauded; but when they were announced as ‘Best in Class 2A Band Overall,’ they were on their feet shouting at the top of their lungs.”
Last year the band did not participate in any competitions due to COVID-19.
In 2019, Frankston received a second division at the University Interscholastic League competition.
The Mighty Indian Band will compete again at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the UIL Region 21 Marching Contest at Longview High School.
