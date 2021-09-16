From town festivals to refurbishing the town’s museum, Frankston Economic Development Corporation continues improvements to encourage growth. At the board’s Monday meeting, members made plans for fall events and approved upgrades to the downtown area.
Frankston will host Square Fair Sept. 25, Halloween Spooktacular Oct. 31 and Christmas in the Park Dec. 11. The popular annual Square Fair was not held last year due to COVID but is continuing this year with a parade featuring floats by parents and students of each grade level beginning at 10 a.m. Many of the classes also host booths with food or drink sales or activities.
“There will be booths set up by community organizations, such as the churches, garden club and many individuals with their crafts and products for sale,” said Gigi Selman, a member of the Frankston EDC. “There will be some activities for the kids, too, such as the bounce house, inflatable slide, an obstacle course and a corn hole contest.”
The board recently invested $50,000 in the square’s playground, installing new shade sails, mulch and new playground equipment for children with disabilities, including artificial turf, a wheelchair-accessible swing and merry-go-round. The park’s gazebo received upgrades a few months ago.
At the board’s September meeting, members approved continuation of the Halloween Spooktacular Sidewalk Trick-or-Treat. The Oct. 31st event, which was also cancelled in 2020, will invite local businesses to sponsor booths with candy and activities for children.
Frankston’s Christmas in the Park will follow the garden club’s tour of homes on Dec. 11 and will feature refreshments and photo op visits with Santa Claus in the gazebo from 6 to 8 p.m.
Other action items included more improvements in the downtown area. The board approved a mural along Highway 155 on the Ellis Mercantile building and its funding, and in a separate motion, they approved an offer on three acres adjacent to downtown currently owned by the railroad.
The board also approved improvements to the Kathleen C. Fitzgerald Museum next to the Frankston Depot Library. In addition to painting and re-caulking the exterior, the building’s air conditioning system will be replaced to allow cooling on the first and second levels. Signage for the city park and welcome signs along the highway were discussed but no motion was made.
For more information about the FEDC and agendas for monthly meetings, visit the city’s website at www.frankstontexas.com or call 903-876-2241.
