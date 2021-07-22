The 41st annual Basically Beethoven Festival, a free concert series featuring professional musicians and elite student musicians from North Texas will take place online this weekend.
The Fine Arts Chamber Players produces the festival and will begin at 3 p.m. on July 25 with Rising Star recitalists Marlon Florez Dovales, cello, and Pranay Varada, piano. Both young musicians live in North Texas, with Mr. Varada heading to Harvard University in the fall.
The feature performance will follow with Festival Director Alex McDonald and Lewis Warren, Jr. sharing an instrument. Warren will perform a solo work by Anthony R. Green; McDonald will give the world premiere of an FACP-commissioned work by Quinn Mason.
FACP believes everyone deserves unrestricted access to world-class classical music concerts. Programs are #FreeForAll. The artistic talent in North Texas is remarkable: FACP features local musicians and compensates them for their time and talent, but never charges admission.
Why is the 2021 Festival online? “The continued improvement in various COVID-related benchmarks is promising for the fall,” said FACP Executive Director Emily Guthrie, “but we take very seriously the role we play in gathering our community together. Based on audience feedback, we will wait for the vaccination rate in the county to improve before gathering indoors.”
To view the concert, register at FACP.eventbrite.com. The performance is free and registrants will receive the concert link prior to the performance. The link will be active until 10 p.m. July 26.
Support from concert attendees, individual donors, government entities, corporations and charitable foundations have made it possible for FACP to offer free classical music programming for 40 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.