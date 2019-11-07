The YMCA is raising money for scholarships, while helping local residents manage those holiday pounds, with its second annual, “Freeze your Buns Off 5K” race and walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“The walk and race will open the day's events,” Member Services Director Lisa Harroff told the Herald-Press Tuesday. The run begins and ends at the Palestine Chamber of Commerce, 401 W. Main St. All proceeds go to charity.
“All the money goes towards scholarships for seniors and children to use at the YMCA,” Harroff said. “Plus, it gives everyone a chance to start their holidays off healthy.”
Member Services Associate Yaneth Serrano and Harroff make up the project team for the race.
The race awards medals for first-, second-, and third-place finishers, as well as for overall male and female finishers. Additionally, overall winners will receive free three-month family memberships to the YMCA.
The event, Harroff said, depends on the help of generous local sponsors.
“I can't say enough about how instrumental Car-Mart has been,” Harroff said. “They provided all of the medals, and the chip timers we're using. CBX Bank is providing the t-shirts.”
Other sponsors include #1 Bail Bonds; Mail & More; East Texas Family Medical; Eilenberger Bakery; and Wells Creek Crossing.
Entry fee for the Freeze Your Buns run is $25. All those who sign up will receive a commemorative t-shirt.
“This race isn't about winning or losing,” Harroff said. “It's about community, family, health, and a great cause.”
For information, or to sign up for the run, call Lisa Harroff or Yaneth Serrano at 903-729-3139.
