The 84 East Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Fundraiser and Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the 84 East VFD Station, located at ACR 385, the second entrance at Circle R Lake in Palestine. Follow the signs on Highway 84.
“We hope everyone will come out and enjoy some barbecue this weekend,” said Dee Bell, Fire Chief of 84 East.
This is one of the department's two annual fundraisers.
The 84 East VFD, founded in 1982, has 15 volunteers that cover 120-square miles, providing mutual aid to surrounding departments.
“We cover a large rural area in eastern Anderson County, which includes a lot of timber company land,” said Bell.
All proceeds will be used for the department’s operational budget.
Last year the department purchased a new tanker truck; this year it recently purchased $8,000 in new fire gear.
Grass fires have been an issue through the county this year due to dry condition.
“They are calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain tomorrow, which is going to help, but not going to break the drought by any means,” Bell said.
For this fundraiser, for a minimum contribution of $12 per plate you will receive barbecue brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans, beverage and dessert.
Carry outs available.
Donations of desserts are requested and greatly appreciated.
Please call Tiffany Bell at 903-723-0291 for dessert donations.
