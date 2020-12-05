A benefit, auction and car show is being held for Lisa Owens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Anderson County Livestock Pavilion.
This event is the perfect way to shop for Christmas gifts on your list while helping out a family in our community during the holidays.
Owens, a native of Anderson County, was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia after experiencing low blood levels, bouts with constant pain and fatigue.
She is currently receiving daily chemotherapy at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Due to the pandemic, her compromised immune system and the need to get to the hospital quickly for treatment, Owens has had to move into an apartment near the hospital. She will need to live in the apartment near the hospital through April.
The cost of treatment, travel and the apartment have been a major drain on the Owens’ family finances, especially after losing her monthly salary.
Prior to her diagnosis, Owens was a dental hygienist. She and her husband, Brian, have three children.
Friends and family ask for the community to cover the Owens’ family in prayer and consider helping them during their time of need.
A blood drive will be held in honor of Lisa from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13
A GoFund me account has also been set up for the Owens’ family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lisaowens. You can also drop donations off with Gail or Brian at J&B Auto and Truck.
