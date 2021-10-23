This Halloween get Locked in Fear inside the historic Anderson County Jail.
The Texas Jailhouse owners, Jeremy Janz and Sonia Martinez, and local volunteers are ready to give visitors a frightfully good time.
The old jail — with cells, cages and catwalks — really adds to the scary momentum of the storyline, Janz said.
“The building has a creepy feeling of its own,” Martinez said. “Which makes it authentically scary, that feeling really intensifies people’s haunted house experience.”
Not that the house won't have its share of jumps, along with a little gore.
The experience begins with some innocent fun with several twists and turns before it amplifies dramatically.
The haunted house will open for visitors from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., each Friday and Saturday Oct. 22 through Oct. 30.
Admission is $12 per person.
The haunted house will be hosted in the historic Anderson County Jail, also known as the Texas Jailhouse. Built in 1931, it replaced an aging jail that was built in the 1800s at the same location.
In fact, the first structure built on the property was a log cabin. It was then the home of The Starr Advisor newspaper and a market/saloon.
The first jail built on this piece of property was finished in 1879. The original footers are beneath the current building. The current jail building was built in Art Deco-style in 1931, replacing the 1879 version. The facility was used until 1988, when the current jail was constructed on Lacy Street. The building was later renovated and served as a juvenile detention center until 1996. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998 and was purchased by Jeremy Janz and his wife, Sonia Martinez, in 2013.
In the fall of 2013, after months of cleaning and painting, replacing the water main tap, getting inspections, permits and strange looks, the pair moved into the old jail. They converted previous office space into bedrooms and were grateful for the huge kitchen.
That Christmas, the couple opened the Grinch’s Lair for the first time. The Grinch's Lair is just one of the many events that the jail has played host to over the years.
It has been the scene for "Locked In Fear,” “Freak Show” and a “Zombie Quarantine” for Halloween.
The Texas Jailhouse is also open at various intervals throughout the year for ghost tours, cemetery walks and historic jail tours. The jail keeps a steady booking of paranormal investigators, but Jeremy and Sonia didn’t need paranormal investigators to tell them their building was haunted.
Josh Moody and his production team for the movie "Four My Brothers" were in Palestine filming at the old jail and various locations in 2019.
Martinez said the couple will continue to find ways to use and market the jail, but The Grinch’s Lair is considered a holiday staple.
The historic Anderson County Jail is located at 704 Avenue A in Palestine.
For more information log onto www.texasjailhouse.com or call 903-480-0212.
