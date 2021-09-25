On Tuesday, September 28, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters before critical state and local elections in 2021 and midterm elections in 2022.
As part of the effort, volunteer deputy voter registrars with the Anderson County Texas Democratic Women chapter will be registering voters on Tuesday in three locations:
Palestine: from noon to 6 p.m. at Reagan Park
Elkhart: from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dollar General, 314 Hwy.287
Frankston: from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frankston Town Square
In order to register to vote, a person must be a U.S. resident, 18 years of age or older and have a photo ID, such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport.
Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote. Nearly 4.5 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day.
