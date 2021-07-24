It’s been an art filled three days at Over Yonder during Crafty Kids Camp.
Each day, Wednesday through Friday, campers created a fun new art project, including mason jar aquariums, yarn art and name signs, with step-by-step instructions. By Friday, campers had four projects to take home. All the materials and tools needed were provided.
Over Yonder is a rustic, vintage inspired venue with the mission of providing a one-of-a-kind craft experience. They provide step-by-step instructional classes and handmade items.
“We believe that everyone has some form of creativity inside of them, whether they are experienced or not,” said owner, Jodi Trout.
Over Yonder will be hosting another three-day Crafty Kids Camp in August. New projects are planned for this camp. Class sizes are limited.
Over Yonder also has a gift shop featuring handmade items and vendor selections.
For more information, call 903-731-4121.
