The Palestine City Council has welcomed four new councilmembers, a new mayor and hired a new city manager. In this “Getting to know your leaders” series, we will interview and introduce each of the new council and staff members.
The Palestine City Council named Interim City Manager Teresa Herrera as its new city manager in July.
Prior to becoming city manager, she served as interim city manager for 10 months alongside her regular duties as city secretary.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Palestine. I truly enjoy my job with the city,” Herrera said. “I am a respectful and transparent leader with a strong commitment to the Palestine community. I can honestly say that there is never a dull moment in local government. It takes all of us working together to have a great city. My job is to ensure that city services are running smoothly and efficiently, report to the city council, oversee multiple projects and delegate tasks.”
Herrera has lived in Palestine since 1992.
She is the daughter of a Baptist preacher and is the proud mother of Jacquelyn, who is currently in optometry school in San Antonio.
Herrera graduated from Palestine High School in 1996.
She earned her associate’s degree from Trinity Valley Community College and is currently working on a bachelor's degree as well as completing the Texas Certified Public Manager Program through Stephen F. Austin State University.
Herrera has been an active member of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association since 2007, and in January 2011, she earned her Texas Registered Municipal Clerks Certification.
She is a graduate of the 2017 City of Palestine Leadership Class and Herrera has been with the city of Palestine for 14 years and 11 months, since October 2006.
Herrera has served in government as a customer service clerk, administrative assistant to the city manager, customer service supervisor, city secretary and city manager.
Herrera has also served in several local non-profit organizations through the years and continues to take an active role in the community.
