The Palestine City Council has welcomed four new councilmembers, a new mayor and hired a new city manager. In this “Getting to know your leaders” series, we will interview and introduce each of the new council and staff members.
District 2 Council Member Ava Harmon wasn’t born in Palestine, but she says she got here as quick as she could.
Harmon has a desire to make a difference and said that was her key reason for running for city council.
“I want to be a part of the solution, rather than part of the problem,” Harmon said. “As a council representative, I want to help make Palestine the best city it can be. That means making sound economic decisions and working to improve city infrastructure, which is why we are all on the city council.”
Harmon is a native of Houston. She attended Stephen F. Austin University, graduating with a achelor of fine arts in communication/public relations. After graduation, she stayed in Nacogdoches, working for a local radio station and later became the director of Nacogdoches’ Tourism and Convention Bureau. The Texas Blueberry Festival was created during her 10 years in that position and is still going strong.
In 1997, Harmon moved to Palestine as director of the Palestine Convention & Visitors Bureau, where she was in charge of civic center operations. During her six years in that role, part of Harmon’s duties were to help attract conventions to the city and build up the annual Dogwood Festival.
“When I first came here, I saw Palestine as a diamond in the rough,” Harmon said. “All it needed was a little polishing and it could be a wonderful tourism city. We’ve come a long way in making that happen.”
In 1999, Harmon met Jerry Hanson, at a tourism trade show in Houston. Hanson, an attorney, was a native of Palestine working in Houston. He was in the process of moving his civil law practice back to his hometown. They married in 2003 and she became his paralegal assistant until his death 11 years later.
In 2015, Harmon went to work for Eilenberger’s Bakery, where today she oversees the Aloha Island Coffee Company operations.
Harmon has 33 years of governmental and economic development experience. She has hands-on experience with governmental budgets and has served on numerous state professional association boards, including the Travel Texas Research Association, the Texas Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, the North East Texas Tourism Council, the Texas Travel Industry Association and the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association.
Harmon has also been very active in the Palestine community, serving on the Main Street Board and as board president for Meals on Wheels of Palestine.
She was a founding member of Classic Movies in the Park and a former president of the Friends of the Texas State Railroad.
In 2018, she was named the Palestine Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer of the Year.
She is s member of First United Methodist Church of Palestine, active in the Dogwood Garden Club and the Newcomers Club.
“I got involved in the community because I care about it,” Harmon said. “I like opportunities to make a difference.”
A person without a Facebook page or Twitter account is rare today, however, Harmon says she prefers direct communication and welcomes input and ideas from fellow residents.
“As councilmembers, we represent the residents of Palestine,” Harmon said. “Call any of us, or if you see us in a coffee shop, come talk to us face-to-face.”
Harmon’s contact information is on the city website. Call or email your concerns or ideas.
“I want to make a difference and be a councilperson for everyone in my district,” Harmon said. “I want to see District 2 be one of the shining stars of Palestine.”
