The Palestine City Council has welcomed four new councilmembers, a new mayor and hired a new city manager. In this “Getting to know your leaders” series, we will interview and introduce each of the new council and staff members.
The council welcomed Krissy Clark as the new District 5 councilmember on July 12, a position previously held by newly elected Mayor Dana Goolsby.
Clark was sworn in by Judge Brenda Johnson following her appointment by the council.
Clark and her husband, Randy McKee, moved from Katy to Palestine in 2015 fulfilling a longtime dream of purchasing a Victorian home located in the Northside Historic District.
Clark, who was born and raised in South Carolina, said she chose Palestine as it reminded her of her hometown, not only because of the yards filled with azaleas and dogwoods, but because of its strong sense of community.
While researching her current home which was built in 1881, she began to research Palestine’s history, and architecture.
Clark said it was this research that sparked her interest in historical preservation and gradually evolved into her strong desire to help find ways to encourage growth, revitalization and tourism while preserving Palestine’s unique architecture and historic sites.
Clark retired as a senior litigation paralegal after 18 years. During her paralegal career, she assisted with all aspects of discovery and trial in state and federal courts throughout the United States.
She was one of two senior paralegals on the trial team that won 2012’s 25th largest jury verdict in the nation.
Since moving to Palestine, Clark has become involved in several clubs and organizations, including Pionette Garden Club and Newcomers Club.
She is a board member of the For Love of Music Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting various genres of live performance music in Palestine. Clark has also fostered animals for BARC the Humane Society and various animal rescues. And she is an Anderson County master gardener.
Clark and her husband spend much of their time renovating their home. When she is not on a ladder or covered in paint, she said she enjoys riding her horses, reading, gardening, singing jazz tunes, exploring East Texas and getting to know the many wonderful people who call Palestine home.
Clark can be seen in “9 to 5, the Musical” which has three more shows, July 23, 24 and 25 at the Texas Theatre.
Clark and McKee have a blended family of six children, along with their spouses and significant others, and Clark is proud to be Nana to three granddaughters.
