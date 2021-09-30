The Palestine City Council has welcomed four new councilmembers, a new mayor, a new city manager and staff. In this “Getting to know your leaders” series, we will interview and introduce each of the new council and staff members.
The Palestine City Council appointed Ana Sanchez as the new director of the Palestine Public Library during its meeting on Monday, Sept. 14.
As the new library director, Sanchez said she is looking to add new programming that involves families and young children reading and learning together.
“Our programming will be stronger than ever when we move to Carnegie Library,” Sanchez said. “We want to offer programming that involves the outdoors and STEAM activities and include the community with more outreach programs. Also, while providing opportunities for volunteers to lead and assist.”
The library is currently open while Sanchez and the staff plan its temporary move to the Carnegie. They will carry on with the regular schedule in the mall location until they have a date to announce. Sanchez said she expects that to be in the summer of 2022.
Sanchez has lived in Palestine since 1984. She went to school in Palestine and graduated from Palestine High School in 1992.
She married her husband, Juan, in 1995 and the couple have two children, Anadela and Cristobal, and a two-year-old grandson, Evan. Ana and her husband are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where they were married.
“We love this community for its schools, its beautiful topography, its safe and friendly environment,” Sanchez said.
She has worked on and off as a librarian with the city of Palestine at the Palestine Public Library since 1991.
She started as a page and moved up to through the ranks to library assistant to librarian I and librarian II in 2012 before becoming interim director in 2020 and now, library director.
“I put myself through school and learning all about the makings of the library from shelving to processing to ordering and cataloging; one of the most technical aspects of a library and what I consider the heart of the library, second to the people who work in it,” Sanchez said.
She acquired an associate’s degree from Trinity Valley Community College in 2007, a bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin with a background in secondary education and Hispanic studies. She completed the Certified Public Manager certification in 2014. And while working in the library, she also completed the Small Library Management Training Program in 2012.
She is a member of the Texas Library Association, American Library Association and the Association of Small and Rural Libraries.
“One of my professional goals is to go back to school to finish a master’s, which I would like to continue to pursue once the library gets settled in a new location,” Sanchez said. “The library was my second home when I was a teenager. I want children and young people to recognize the importance of reading as the most important tool for success but first they must discover the love for reading.”
