The Palestine City Council has welcomed four new councilmembers, a new mayor and hired a new city manager. In this “Getting to know your leaders” series, we will interview and introduce each of the new council and staff members.
Palestine’s new Mayor, Dana Goolsby, was sworn in as mayor of Palestine June 28.
Goolsby ran for Palestine City Council in 2018 and won the District 5 position in a runoff election. She was unopposed in 2020, then went on to run for mayor in 2021, winning once again in a runoff election.
Goolsby was born and raised in Grapeland, Texas.
She has worked in Palestine over 20 years, and she has lived in the community with her family since 2009.
Goolsby is a writer, photographer and marketing consultant. Her work has taken her as far away as Washington, but regularly lands her somewhere interesting in Texas.
Her photography and writing have been featured in books, newspapers and magazines such as Texas Highways Magazine-The Official Magazine of Texas.
“I have had the good fortune of traveling Texas for work and pleasure, but there is nowhere I would rather be than Palestine,” Goolsby said. “There’s just no place like home.”
Goolsby and her family got involved with the local community theatre during the summer of 2010. Their experience convinced them to put down roots in Palestine.
“Joining the community theatre was the catalyst for falling in love with Palestine,” Goolsby said.
Since then, Goolsby has served on city and local non-profit boards, and she continues to volunteer in the community. She is motivated to serve the community that she says has enriched her family’s lives.
“This community deserves exactly what it has given to my family and I over the years—And that’s a lot of love and support,” Goolsby said.
She is married to Melissa Firmin and has a son, Gage Concilio.
