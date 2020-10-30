The Yellow Rose Ghostbusters, a charity cosplay group, will be handing out candy this year at at Toyota-ween this Saturday.
Alex Spence, of Oakwood, founded the group with friends in October of 2019 with a focus on community and charity events throughout the East Texas area.
This group is not made up of paranormal investigators. They are fans of the movie, the 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” and the sequel “Ghostbusters II,” “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” and cartoon incarnations, who enjoy dressing up like and embodying the personality of their favorite character from the film.
Spence, who most identifies with the character Ray, and has a massive collection of movie memorabilia and collectables. His ringtone is “Busting makes me feel good” from the movies theme song and his car is decked out with Ghostbuster decals.
He and his fellow Ghostbusters don costumes identical to their movie personas, with life-life props and work charity events and fundraisers.
This year they have donated medical mask straps to various medical workers, collected pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald’s House’s “Pull Together for Kids” and raised funds for the Oregon wildfire victims.
You can find the on social media groups, including Instagram, Snap Chat, Tik Tok and Facebook.
The Yellow Rose Ghostbusters is just one of many chapters of Ghostbuster cosplay groups across the nation.
For more information, find them at facebook.com/yrghostbusters.
