Grapeland will host its 23rd annual community-wide Thanksgiving service at a different venue this year.
After 22 years of services held at the First Christian Church, Inc., this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Community-wide Thanksgiving service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 715 U.S. 287 North in Grapeland.
According to Jerry Hinson, organist for the FUMC, the board of the historic First Christian Church building decided the church was too small to properly allow for social distancing, and a group of Grapeland residents, who love the service, decided they would host it at another venue.
The service will be filled with old-time hymn singing and a sermon of Thanksgiving, Hinson said.
This year’s service will also benefit Houston County S.H.A.R.E., a local food pantry. A basket will placed at the entry of the church before the service for a gathering in-kind donations of canned and nonperishable goods. An offering is collected during the service will also go to S.H.A.R.E.
This annual service is a great way to kick off the holiday season.
This service is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend.
