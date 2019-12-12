At the tender age of 11, Katy Power is developing her skills in art and business, while earning money for college, by growing, decorating, and selling gourds.
Eventually, Katy wants to attend Stephen F. Austin University to study art, but she’s already teaching others how to spread their artistic wings.
Part of the squash and pumpkin family, which grow on vines, gourds have gained popularity among artists, who love to decorate them, and shoppers, who enjoy adding a natural touch to their decor. Like pumpkins, mature gourds weigh between 15-20 pounds and require several months to dry.
Inside Old Town Vintage & More, a vendor mall in Palestine’s Main Street District, Katy and Lisa Power have stocked their booth with gourds of various shapes, sizes, and purposes. Many have been repurposed as bird houses; others are Christmas ornaments, planters, jewelry, or decorative vases.
“It’s fun to make the crafts and bird houses,” Katy said. “I really like all the possibilities and the things you can do with them.”
Meantime, Katy is capitalizing on the popular do-it-yourself (DIY) trend by teaching gourd decorating classes.
Though Lisa coaches her daughter in her business, it was Katy’s decision at age 7 to start growing and selling gourds. Two years before that, the 5-year-old sold lemonade at farmers’ markets until her mom learned they had to apply for a permit.
Now 11, Katy continues to earn money by raising and selling the gourds, and even teaches others how to decorate them. The classes are a joint initiative between mother and daughter. Lisa leads the classes, and Katy demonstrates painting the gourds. They will teach a class on making Christmas ornaments this Saturday at Old Town Vintage & More, from 11-2 p.m.
Teaching does not intimidate Katy. Last month, she and Lisa volunteered their time to teach a widows’ group at Calvary Christian Center, a church near Oakwood. The class of 25 women was a large group, but Katy said she wants to do it again. “I find it really fun to teach others how to [paint gourds],” Katy said.
When the weather is warm, Katy also sells gourds at the Palestine Farmer’s Market, where she demonstrates painting them.
Sandie Thompson, who owns the vendor mall, called Katy “quite the entrepreneur.” When she first met Katy at age 7, she was selling worms as fishing bait.
“It impresses me that everything Katy earns goes toward her college fund,” Thompson said.
For information about Katy's gourd painting classes, call 903-221-6233.
