Fall is just around the corner and that has inspired Grace United Methodist Church to host a pumpkin patch.
From Oct. 13 through Oct. 31, the community is invited to visit Grace United Methodist Church, purchase your pumpkin, take family photos, enter the photography contest, host a school field trip, join in our story times and/or enjoy one of the many planned pumpkin-centered events.
“We are known for our outreach,” said Sister Brandy Dudley, Outreach Director for the church. “This is one of our major outreach events.
“We want the community to know that we are here and that we are a church of a second chance.
“This event will help us to shower the love of Jesus upon those that visit our pumpkin patch and we can’t wait to fellowship with everyone that comes.”
According to Sister Dudley, over 900 students are scheduled to visit the pumpkin patch this year.
“These students will tour the patch, be able to purchase the baby pumpkins, have a little fun, hear some story telling and take home information about the patch and other events held here at our church to share with their family.”
The prices of pumpkins will range from $1 to $40. There will also be gourds.
The church has also planned several pumpkin themed activities as a part of their community outreach.
“We have so many fun things planned that you’ll want to make plans now so you don’t miss any of them.”
Sister Dudley shared that pumpkins will arrive at the church at Oct. 11. There will be a soft opening of the patch from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 12. There will be photographers at the patch hosting mini photo shoots that day.
The official opening on Oct. 13 will feature a chili cook-off and pot-luck picnic.
Everyone is welcome, bring your favorite dish — pumpkin-flavored or otherwise— and enjoy a good old-fashioned picnic with the church family.
The church is hosting a pumpkin cooking class at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. Join us for a free class on how to cook pumpkin from scratch. All ingredients are included except the pumpkins, which are available at the pumpkin patch.
Oct. 16 is Grace kids at the patch day, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The children’s program will be hosting an evening of fun at the pumpkin patch that includes a great Bible lesson and lots of fun pumpkin games.
Children 5-11 years old are invited to run in our first-ever Pumpkin Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. Cost is $5/child. All children receive a medal at the end. Winners of each age category also win a large pumpkin.
At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, the church will hosting “Painting at the Patch.” Come for a relaxing night of painting in the pumpkin patch. This event is for adults 21 years and up. You must pre-register for this event and there is a charge of $20 per person.
They will join up with BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society to host Puppies and Pumpkin from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. on Oct. 19. Grace Pumpkin Patch, Operation Home Again, and BARC Humane Society are joining forces to bring you a pet event of epic proportions. Every pet adoption comes with a free pumpkin as well as lots of other goodies.
Bring your pets for our pet photography contest, enjoy the DJ, good food, pet-friendly pumpkin treats, demonstrations and more.
There will be a Pumpkin Pie Social on Oct. 20 with free pie and coffee at the pumpkin patch. Bring a pie or pumpkin treat to share with friends and enjoy the pretty Autumn weather.
A movie night at the patch will be held at 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 featuring the children’s classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”
Join Grace for this free Family Movie Night and other family favorites outside on the big screen. There may even be a visit from the Great Pumpkin! Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets. All concession sales will benefit Grace Kids.
On Oct. 26 there will be free Pumpkin Spice Lattes and other specialty drinks available all morning at the pumpkin patch. Join in at 8 a.m. for a free yoga class at the patch.
Two events are being held on Oct. 27. A blood drive starting at 9 a.m. and a praise and worship service, “Praise at the Patch” is being held at 6 p.m.
This is a true come-as-you-are worship experience in the Pumpkin Patch. Join us for good worship music in a relaxed, judgement-free environment. This is a great opportunity for those who are less comfortable in traditional worship spaces.
The grand finale will take place on Oct. 31, when Grace United Methodist Church hosts their fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a trunk or treat, games, food and lots of other fun family friendly activities.
Throughout the month, you can also enjoy live music during the weekend events and free face-painting as well as a bounce house at every event for the kids.
For more information, contact Sister Brandy Dudley at 903-948-7432 or visit palestinegrace.com/pumpkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.