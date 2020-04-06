Anderson County Meals on Wheels received a $20,000 grant to help continue serving meals to the elderly and disabled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant, from Meals on Wheels America, will purchase shelf stable or frozen meals, It also will cover salaries for kitchen staff and paid drivers, if the program shuts down.
“It also covers any extra supplies or equipment we have had to purchase because of COVID-19,” Lois Durrant, director of development at MOWAC, said. “We hope the grant will cover all of these things, but we have no idea how long the shut down might be.”
Anderson County Meals on Wheels continues to prepare and deliver hot meals to area senior citizens, serving 675 to 725 seniors, Monday through Friday every week.
“We are very grateful for our volunteer delivery drivers,” Lois Durrant said. “We will continue serving our home bound seniors until we can no longer do so.”
Durrant said plans are underway to send frozen meals or shelf stable meals in a one- or two-week supply to people using the program daily.
“Hopefully that would get us past the crisis,”Durrant said. “This is for the safety not only of our home bound, but also our volunteers and staff.”
Due to COVID-19, the doors of the senior center are locked. No one is admitted, except employees, volunteers, or on-site meal recipients. In keeping with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and city and county directives, volunteers and staff practice social distancing, getting temperatures taken upon entering the building, and limiting rooms to 10 people at a time. All other activities have been suspended.
The Tax Help service was suspended Monday. The center will resume the service when it's safe to do so, Durrant said.
“We still need some supplies that we have not been able to find,” Durrant said. “Even though it has not become necessary to wear face masks, we want to be prepared in case it does.”
Durrant said they need 100 to 150 masks.“We are trying to keep our staff safe and employed so that we can continue to serve our vulnerable seniors.”
