Grapeland’s own Almost Legal band will be playing this year’s Concert in the Park Under the Pines in Grapeland City Park following the homecoming game.
Four years ago the annual street dance was moved to the park and a concrete slab was poured in front of the bandstand to provide a spot for dancing.
The concert will kick off at 10 p.m. and run until midnight.
Almost Legal is made up of lead singer Colten Lane, lead guitarist Cooper Douglas, drummer Dayne Brazzil and bass player Jonathan Kelly, all students at Grapeland Independent School District.
Lane and Cooper began doing acoustic shows together in 2020 and were joined by Brazzil and Kelly in 2021.
Lane began singing in church when he was around 8 years old.
Cooper has been playing almost all of his life and comes from a music loving family. He is the nephew of Cody Tate, lead guitarist for Whiskey Myers.
Lane defines the band’s sound as southern rock, with inspiration coming from Whiskey Myers and Johnny Cash.
“Cody Tate said I had a modern day Merle Haggard sound,” Lane said. “And Cooper is our very own Stevie Ray Vaughn.”
The band is very excited about playing this year’s festival.
“I grew up taking my guitar to the concert every year and the bands letting me get on stage and sing a song,” Lane said. “So it’s a dream come true to be playing this show, a real blessing.”
While they will be playing several covers you can dance to, the band is most excited about singing their own music.
The band released their first song “Two Separate Lives” on Apple Music July 1 and have two more songs on Spotify and other music purchasing sites. They are getting ready to hit the studio to record their first album.
It’s been a big year for the group. They have opened for the Chad Cooke Band, Pushwater and Jerritt Zoch and played venues across East Texas. Dreaming big, they hope to one day play the Grand Ole Opry but have a goal of booking The Gin in Palestine soon.
The band now have their own hats and t-shirts for fans to purchase.
You can follow the band on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.
