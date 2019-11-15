GROESBECK – The Grapeland Sandies went into their bi-district round matchup against the Frost Polar Bears and showed why they were the overwhelming favorites.
Grapeland chilled the Polar Bears, 63-14, in Thursday’s first-round showdown at Groesbeck High School.
The Sandies pulled away early, taking a commanding 16-0 lead in the first quarter. A two-possession advantage quickly stretched to 43-14 by half.
“Offensively, I thought we played really good,” head coach Terry Ward said. “I was excited about our effort, and our opportunity to make some key plays.”
The offense continued to pour it on after half, as BJ Lamb connected with Deco Bryant on a 36-yard pass for a touchdown to extend the lead to 49-14.
Big play running back Cadarian Wiley, who’s averaging nearly 10 yards per carry in his sophomore year, showed his big-play capabilities on a 78-yard sprint to the endzone midway through the third quarter.
Grapeland’s firm defense, led by Cooper Sheridan and Dameion Smith, shut out Frost in the final two quarters.
Wiley put a strong capper on Grapeland’s bi-district victory with a 22-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.
The Sandies will play the winner of the Cumbie and Bowie game on Friday night.
