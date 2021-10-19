GRAPELAND — Grapeland will welcome everyone to its 76th annual Peanut Festival and queen’s coronation, with the theme “Aged to Perfection,” on Saturday, Oct. 23.
This event is sponsored annually by the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce.
“I am honored to be able to host, and to invite everyone out to the 76th installment of the Grapeland Peanut Festival,” said Festival Chair Brandon Bridges. “You may be surprised of the big things that can come out of our small town. We are all sure you will enjoy your time here and you won’t be hungry when you leave.”
As in most years, the high school's homecoming festivities add to the merriment of this annual hometown holiday. Festivities kick off at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 when Grapeland High School hosts a bonfire at Sandie Stadium.
On Thursday evening, Oct. 21 the carnival will feature Family Night at the Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Armbands are $20 per person for unlimited access to the carnival rides all evening.
On Friday, the community will gear up for homecoming with a pep rally in the Grapeland High School gym. This year there is an early release, and the pep rally will take place at 11:15 a.m.
The Grapeland Sandies will battle the Centerville Tigers at Sandie Stadium, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The crowning of the homecoming queen and king will be held during half-time activities.
For those who aren’t interested in the football game, the carnival will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight.
After the game, the Concert in the Park Under the Pines will run from 10 p.m. to midnight, featuring Grapeland’s own Almost Legal band. A concrete slab was poured in front of the bandstand in the park four years ago to provide a spot for dancing.
An all-you-can eat pancake breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Grapeland Public Library.
Saturday’s festivities will follow with the annual Peanut Festival Parade down Main Street, beginning at 10 a.m. For this year’s Peanut Queen contestant floats, sponsors were allowed to choose a theme that would depict the past 25 years of festivals. Beyond that, parade personnel said to expect a lot of patriotic red, white and blue.
After the parade, participants can journey down to the city park to enjoy the festival.
Festival-goers will enjoy live music, arts and crafts, festival foods, carnival rides and the midway from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
A washer pitching tournament will begin at 2 p.m. in the park.
With the Lorena Schultz Auditorium under construction this year, the finale to the festival, the annual festival queen's presentation and queen’s coronation naming the 76th annual Peanut Queen will be held at 7 p.m. in the Crockett Civic Center.
This year’s queen contestants and sponsors are Miss American Legion Cailyn Chapman, 16, daughter of Stephen and Sabrina Chapman; Miss Bartee Construction, Haley Boehm, 17, daughter of Mike and Rebecca Boehm; Miss Betty Boop’s Shania Taylor, 17, daughter of Krystle Smith; Miss Grapeland Noon Lions Club Makenzie Mims, 17, daughter of Ebony Shepherd; Miss Keith Insurance Maggie Hanna, 18, daughter of Teresa and Mark Nelson; Miss Napa Auto Parts and Crockett Tire Jaycee Graham, 17, daughter of Todd and Lisa Graham; and Miss Nunas Cajun Alexis Rojas, 18, daughter of Angie and Terry Brown.
The contestants will compete in personal interview, business wear, physical fitness, talent and evening wear.
Reigning queen Cierra Espinoza will crown her successor at the end of the night.
Pre-sale tickets for the coronation are $15 per person and sold at Cutshaw Chevrolet. The night of the pageant, tickets will be $20 per person at the door.
This year’s festival shirts are being sold for $20 at Grapeland State Bank and Grapeland Farm Supply. This year they have both long and short sleeve.
For more information on the Grapeland Peanut Festival, log onto peanutfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.