The Grapeland City Council terminated Police Chief Kody Stephens in an emergency called meeting Friday, Sept. 17.
The council did not publicly give a reason for the termination.
Stephens was hired as Grapeland’s police chief by the Grapeland City Council in March 2020.
Questions concerning Stephens’ termination were directed to the Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar.
On Monday, Sept. 20, Kaspar said Stephens has been under investigation for tampering with a governmental document and tampering with a witness.
The council appointed Thomas Shafer as its interim police chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.