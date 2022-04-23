GRAPELAND – Regardless of the fact that one’s health is among the most important things to monitor and maintain, many of us fail to do so because life gets in the way. The Grapeland Public Library, in conjunction with UT Health East Texas and The Health Education and Literacy Project, known as the HEAL Project, at the University of Texas at Tyler, is working to make the task much easier.
The library hosted the UT Health East Texas Mammogram bus offering free mammograms to the public on Thursday, April 21. The HEAL project was on hand as well to present a training/workshop on health literacy.
According to a release from the HEAL Project, they aim to improve access to health information for rural and hard-to-reach communities in East Texas.
UT Tyler’s partnership with The National Library of Medicine serves as an opportunity for communities to learn about NLM resources like PubMed, and MedlinePlus.
A new iPad-powered health information kiosk is being donated to Grapeland Public Library for the public to access health and wellness information. The HEAL kiosk will be available to the public during regular library hours.
Grapeland Public Library Director Ashley Corns expressed excitement about the new partnership and wanted to remind the public about future opportunities.
“This is a free event to the public,” Corns said. “The mammogram bus will also be at Grapeland Independent School Distinct Thursday, April 28 and will return to the library May 25.”
The Grapeland Public Library is located at 212 W. Oak St. in Grapeland.
For more information regarding the HEAL Program call 936-687-3425.
For more information on the UT Health East Texas Mammogram Bus, contact Jeanie at 903-877-8007 or Suprina at 903-877-8186.
Para mas informacion llame a: Argelia Espinoza 903-877-7498.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.