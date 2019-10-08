GRAPELAND — Grapeland welcomes everyone to its 74th annual Peanut Festival and Queen’s coronation, with the theme “Autumn in Texas,” on Saturday, Oct. 19.
This event is sponsored annually by the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce.
“This is one of our community's finest traditions,” Festival Chair Brandon Bridges said. “This is when our community really shines. We hope everyone will enjoy this year’s festival with us.”
Festivities kick off on Thursday evening, Oct. 17 when the carnival hosts armband night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
As in most years, the high school's Homecoming festivities add to the merriment of Grapeland's favorite hometown holiday.
On Friday, the community will gear up for Homecoming with a pep rally in the Grapeland High School Gym. This year there is an early release, and the pep rally will take place at 11:15 a.m.
The Grapeland Sandies will battle the Lovelady Lions at Sandie Stadium, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The time for the crowning of the Homecoming Queen will be held prior to the normal pre-game activities. Those activities are slated to begin at about 6 p.m.
For those who aren’t interested in the football game, the carnival will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight.
After the game, the Concert in the Park Under the Pines will run from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring Clayton Jones, The One Band Man.
A concrete slab was poured in front of the bandstand in the park two years ago to allow people to dance.
Saturday’s festivities will follow with the annual Peanut Festival Parade down Main Street, beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone will then move to the city park to enjoy the festival.
Festival-goers will enjoy live music, arts and crafts, festival foods, carnival rides, and the midway from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
A Washer Pitching Tournament will begin at 2 p.m. in the park.
The finale will be the annual Festival Queen's Presentation and Queen’s Coronation at 7 p.m. in the Lorena Shoultz Auditorium, naming the 74th Annual Peanut Queen.
This year’s queen contestants and sponsors are Miss Best Friends Community Services, Keanudra “KeKe” Harris; Miss Elite Fitness, Cheyenne Bowman; Miss George Bartee Construction, Cadie Belle Currie; Miss Grapeland Farm & Ranch, Haylee Cryer; Miss Grapeland Noon Lions Club, Carmen Page; Miss Grapeland Volunteer Fire Department, Cayden LeBlanc; Miss Houston County Heating & Air, Alyssa Dilli; and Miss Houston County Equipment, Carmen Coldiron.
Reigning queen Caryl Parker will crown her successor at the end of the night.
Tickets for the coronation are $15 per person and sold at Platt’s Heating & Air on South Oak in Grapeland until Oct. 19.
Remaining tickets will be sold at the park and at the door.
This year’s festival shirts are being sold for $15 for adults and $10 for children in gray and maroon and are available at Prosperity Bank in Grapeland. Remaining festival shirts can be purchased at the chamber booth in the park on Saturday, Oct. 19.
For more information on the Grapeland Peanut Festival, log onto www.peanutfest.com.
