GRAPELAND — Bluegrass music lovers from all over the country will gather in Grapeland for the 43rd Annual Labor Day Weekend Bluegrass Music Festival at Salmon Lake.
This year's lineup includes The Grascals, The Malpass Brothers, Edgar Loudermilk featuring Jeff Autry, Jeff Robertson & Friends, Sabine River Bend Band, The Marksmen, Southern Style, Pine Island Station, Pet Rooster, Lonestar Bluegrass Band, and The Grassburs.
The festival is run by the Texas Bluegrass Music Association.
“We have a lot of big names in bluegrass playing this year’s festival,” said festival coordinator Colee Littlefield, citing the Grascals from Nashville. The group will perform Friday and Saturday.
“They are a well-known grammy-award-winning group. We have another nationally known band, the Malpass Brothers of North Carolina, who play traditional country music.”
Both of these bands have been featured at the Grand Ol’ Opry.
“We are expecting a good crowd,” Littlefield said. “The weather is beautiful. Bring your chairs and we’ll provide some great music.”
Music starts at 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for Thursday, $25 for Friday and for Saturday, and $15 for Sunday. Festival-goers may also purchase four-day advance tickets for $70 at the gate.
An open stage will run from 4:45 p.m to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and a time of devotion Sunday at 11 a.m.
Mike Powell will serve as this year’s MC.
The annual potluck dinner is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the park pavilion.
Opening ceremony start at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the GrassBurs. The GrassBurs feature the three recipients of the 2019 Floyd Salmon Memorial Bluegrass Scholarship.
Also on deck Thursday night: Edgad Laudermilk Band, Jeff Robertson & friends, Pet Rooster, and a surprise band.
Aside from the music, visitors may enjoy shopping food and craft vendors, swimming, hiking around the park, and exploring old buildings dating back to the early 1900s. Many have been renovated into cabins and reunion halls, along with Floyd Salmon’s artistic creations made from old machine parts.
The lake features a barge with two diving boards and a center lake pier. There is also a playground, a snack shack, and nearly 300 camper hookups.
A kids' favorite is the ten-foot water wheel, powering a grist mill, with its gears hidden in an replica of an old man getting spanked by an old woman, as he turns the crank.
The lake includes more than 400 full RV sites, with 30- and 50-amp sites for $22 per night.
Reserve golf carts are available for rent – call 936-697-5949.
For more information, call Colee or David Littlefield, 936-697-5949, or 281-259-5453; or Scott T. Armstrong, 936-825-4735. Or log onto www.TXBluegrassMusic.com
For information about RV sites, camping, or cabin bookings at Salmon Lake, contact the Powers family, 936-687-2594, or log onto www.salmonlakepark.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.