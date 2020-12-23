This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Palestine chose to forgo hosting its annual Christmas Parade of Lights, and host the Great Palestine Christmas Decorating Contest.
This contest encouraged locals to decorate their homes and businesses in competition for cash prizes for the best Christmas decorations. The categories included: residential-traditional, residential-eclectic and business fronts. Submissions ranged from elegant light displays to quirky inflatable filled lawns. Some told stories, while others dazzled viewers with their creativity.
“Christmas lights evoke feelings of warmth and merriment,” said Cori Conrad, Main Street, and Heritage Development Coordinator. “Despite the circumstances of 2020, the Christmas spirit continues in Palestine. I was really impressed with some of the submissions and hope to see the contest grow next year.”
The winners for the first Great Palestine Christmas Decorating Contest were:
Residential Traditional: Winter Wonderland – 706 Inwood Dr.
Residential Eclectic: Jolly Holly Lane – 106 Holly Ln.
Business: Catering Plus - 109 Caddo Dr.
“Photos don’t do any of these winners justice,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager. “It’s worth loading up in the car to go see.”
To view the submissions and enjoy a night on the town looking at the decorated homes and businesses, download the Visit Palestine, Tx app in Google Play or Apple Store and choose “Tours” at the top right, you will be able to click on Christmas Light Tour. From there, at the bottom of the screen, you would select “Add to Plan”. From the home screen, then select “My Plan” and at the bottom of the screen choose “Start Plan” which will give you turn by turn directions from one display to the next.
The City of Palestine thanks all of those that actively participated in spreading joy this season.
