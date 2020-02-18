Sitting in the dark empty Bethel Community Center, four friends discuss the building's heydays, and ponder how to bring them back. Bethel residents Billy Richey, Wanda Johnson, and Richard and Joyce Dyess vow to restore the nearly century-old center – but they can't do it alone.
For decades, the one-story building on Highway 287 served as the community center for the few hundred residents of Bethel, an unincorporated community 20 miles northwest of Palestine.
The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department also used the 4,500-square-foot center, but the building fell into disrepair 10 years ago, leaving little behind but memories.
“My grandson still calls this the 'birthday house,'” Bethel resident Wanda Johnson told the Herald-Press Monday. “We held his birthday here every year.”
Now, with leaks in the roof, the self-appointed caretakers of the community center fear turning on the electricity would spark a fire.
For the center to come back, Richard Dyess said, the community must get involved. “We make phone calls and folks make promises,” he said. “But it's always the same few people who show up when it's time for work.”
Built in 1924, the building housed a primary school for two decades. “My brother-in-law was in the last class,” resident Billy Richey said. “He fought in Korea, so I guess that had to be the early 40's.”
A shell of its former self, the building served as a spot for chess games and dominos. Outside, children played on more than four acres.
Today, the building needs work from floor to ceiling, and everywhere in between.
“We have a company, Michael & Maurice LeMon Construction, donating labor for the roof,” Richard Dyess said. “We need donations, though, for the materials.”
The modern world has sundered this once tight-knit community, Richey said. Maybe the community center could reunite it.
“We want to provide a place where neighbors can meet neighbors,” Richey said. “Time was when everyone knew each other around here; it's not like that anymore.”
Wanda Johnson, who works for the Cayuga Independent School District, in addition to running her bakery business, the “Lemon Drop,” said it's important for kids to have a place to unwind and unplug.
“Kids are all in their phones these days,” she said. “They need a place to experience real life, not the virtual world. There's just not a lot to do in this town.”
The group holds a fundraiser every third Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the center, with food, fun, and vendors. A fish-fry is planned for March 21.
For more information on the Bethel Community Center, or to make a donation, call Joyce Dyess at 903-724-0257.
