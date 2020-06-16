TYLER, TEXAS- Habitat for Humanity of Smith County has received grant money to help veterans in rural areas of East Texas make critical repairs to their homes.
The Housing Assistance Council selected Habitat to receive a $30,000 grant under the HAC Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative made possible through generous support from The Home Depot Foundation.
“We are pleased that Habitat for Humanity of Smith County continues to receive funding to help our veterans,” said Jack Wilson, Habitat CEO. “Our veterans made so many sacrifices for our country and it’s great that there are organizations out there who have these programs to allow our veterans to age safely in their own home.”
With the grant, Habitat will be able to repair six veterans’ homes who live in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, or Wood county. Renovations will assist veterans in making their homes accessible, healthy, and safe. Projects typically involve roof repairs, installing wheelchair ramps, installing floors that are level and modifications to bathrooms and kitchens.
You can find the Rehabitat application at smithcountyhabitat.org or call 903-595-6630.
