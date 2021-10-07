Frankston residents are invited to the 36th annual Lord’s Acre Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The annual event is organized by the United Methodist Church of Frankston and offers a time of fellowship and fun for residents and church members alike.
The festival is the main fund-raising activity for the local congregation and helps the church accomplish some of its annual goals.
Karen Faulkner, head of the Lord’s Acre Committee, urges residents and members to attend and to follow current COVID-19 guidelines for safety purposes.
The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with the opening of the country store. The store is located in the Family Life Center of UMC Frankston and features homemade and new goods donated by church members.
According to sponsors, all items are $35 or less and past events have featured toys, jams, jellies cakes, breads, preserves and home décor.
There will be an auction beginning at 11 a.m. featuring homemade and newly purchased and donated items. Previous auctions included oil paintings, seasonal decorations, weekend trips, barbecue smokers, porch swings, quilts and desserts.
Throughout the event, the food committee will serve coffee, canned drinks, breakfast items and desserts. At 10:30 a.m. barbecue brisket sandwiches and chips will be available, courtesy of the Covenant Cookers.
The United Methodist Church of Frankston is at 161 South Weldon at East Main.
