Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey has resigned, effective Oct. 18.
“It has been my pleasure to lead the members of the police department, and serve the city the last two years,” Harvey said in a prepared statement. “This is a great community, and I will miss the good people here. I am ready for my next season.”
Harvey's departure may not be a surprise to some Palestine residents.
Over the past year, Harvey has been a candidate for at least three police chief jobs – Pharr, Texas; Palm Bay, Florida; and most recently in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where this week he was named one of three finalists for police chief.
Harvey, a 21-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, told a Fort Smith reporter he was looking for a place for he and his wife to “stay for a while.”
City Manager Leslie Cloer said she would follow-up with city council members to decide how to address the transition of leadership.
“During Police Chief Harvey's service to the city, he worked to reach out to involve various segments of our community,” Cloer said. “I thank Chief Harvey, not only for his service to various branches of the military, but also for what he has done for the city of Palestine, and his prior agencies.
“The two of us will work together to plan the smoothest transition prior to his departure.”
