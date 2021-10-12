Deanna Pickett Frye has been hard at work on a new mural in downtown Palestine, but this Saturday is an opportunity for the community to help her along.
Frye’s mural has been outlined and partially painted and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, community members can make their mark.
“They can come whenever throughout the day,” Frye said.
The first 15 participants will receive an “Art is happening” t-shirt.
According to Frye, the lower portion of the mural in progress will be set up similar to a giant paint by number. Anyone is welcome to come and contribute. Frye said she will have brushes on hand and the paint already mixed, but individuals are welcome to bring their own brushes if they wish.
“I will have everything mixed and labeled,” she said.
The mural is part of a program approved by the Palestine City Council on May 10. The program is intended to enhance the downtown area and promote the arts and was proposed by Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum.
The title of the finished work will be “Palestine in Color.”
The mural is on the concrete wall in the parking lot to the left of Oxbow and Hambone’s Cajun Grill behind Cream and Coffee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.