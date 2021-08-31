Prosperity Bank of Palestine is hosting a food drive in recognition of National Food Bank Day on Friday.
National Food Bank Day is recognized annually on the first Friday in September. It is a day set aside to reinforce the missions of food banks across the country to close the hunger gaps in their communities.
According to Feeding America, over 4 million Texans are facing hunger and over 1.4 million of them are children. That’s one in seven.
While you may not realize the grim disparities that exist even in Anderson County, hunger may be closer to you than you think. Coworkers, neighbors and family members could be struggling with empty stomachs and bare pantries.
The local Prosperity Bank will be accepting non-perishable food donations through Friday morning, Sept. 3.
All donations will be shared between two local pantries, the Stockpot and Sacred Heart Food Bank, and will directly help members in this community.
Prosperity Bank is located at 1015 Church St. in Palestine.
For more information, call 903-729-3228.
High priority food items include:
Peanut butter
Grape jelly or jam
Peanut butter crackers
Boxed oatmeal
Fruit bars
Canned soup
Canned meat
Canned vegetables
Pop Tarts
Fruit cups
Bottled water
Trail mix
Boxed macaroni and cheese
Granola bars
Peanuts
Diapers and wipes
