Prosperity Bank of Palestine is hosting a food drive in recognition of National Food Bank Day on Friday.

National Food Bank Day is recognized annually on the first Friday in September. It is a day set aside to reinforce the missions of food banks across the country to close the hunger gaps in their communities.

According to Feeding America, over 4 million Texans are facing hunger and over 1.4 million of them are children. That’s one in seven.

While you may not realize the grim disparities that exist even in Anderson County, hunger may be closer to you than you think. Coworkers, neighbors and family members could be struggling with empty stomachs and bare pantries.

The local Prosperity Bank will be accepting non-perishable food donations through Friday morning, Sept. 3.

All donations will be shared between two local pantries, the Stockpot and Sacred Heart Food Bank, and will directly help members in this community.

Prosperity Bank is located at 1015 Church St. in Palestine.

For more information, call 903-729-3228.

High priority food items include:

Peanut butter

Grape jelly or jam

Peanut butter crackers

Boxed oatmeal

Fruit bars

Canned soup

Canned meat

Canned vegetables

Pop Tarts

Fruit cups

Bottled water

Trail mix

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Granola bars

Peanuts

Diapers and wipes

