Like many local businesses, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is struggling to find people to fill vacant positions.
Sheriff Rudy Flores said one of his greatest challenges continues to be finding qualified applicants for available positions.
“We currently have openings in patrol, investigations, jail and dispatch,” Flores said. “Our most pressing need is the jail. I have reassigned personnel from other divisions in order to meet minimum state staffing requirements. These divisions were working shorthanded as well, and this reassignment simply exacerbates the problem.”
Flores has been in law enforcement for nearly 40 years and said he has never seen a period when it was so difficult to attract qualified employees. He continues to work with the County Judge and Commissioners Court to find possible solutions to resolve this issue.
The Sheriff’s Office is currently in need of full-time dispatchers. This position receives and dispatches emergency and non-emergency calls to appropriate public safety personnel; operates the radio console and 9-1-1 telephone system.
The annual pay is $30,254 with $3,000 step pay after five years of service as well as paid overtime, paid holidays and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Certification pay.
Candidates for the dispatcher position must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, must be 18 at time of hire, have a valid Texas’ driver’s license, must pass a criminal history background check, a drug screen, physical and psychological examination.
They are also seeking a full-time deputy to perform public safety work, involving the enforcement of criminal and state general laws of the State of Texas.
The annual pay is $37,800 with TCOLE certification pay, step pay of $3,000 after five years of service as well as paid overtime and holidays.
Candidates for the dispatcher position must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, must be 21 at time of employment, have a valid Texas’ driver’s license, must pass a criminal history background check, a drug screen, physical and psychological examination and have a license as a basic peace officer in good standing with TCOLE.
And they need jailers. Those that work in the jail provide care, security and corrections management for inmates of the Anderson County Jail. The annual pay for the position is $33,075 with TCOLE certification pay, step pay of $3,000 after five years of service, as well as paid overtime and holidays.
Jailers are required to a high school diploma or GED equivalent, must be 18 at time of hire, have a valid Texas’ driver’s license, must pass a criminal history background check, a drug screen, physical and psychological examination.
Applications are mandatory and available online at www.co.snderson.txus under the Sheriff’s tab or Employment Opportunities tab.
