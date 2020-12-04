Freeze your Buns Fun Run
8a.m.Dec.5 A run for all ages. Registration fee is $30 per person. Race begins at 8 a.m. Arrive early for registration.
Christmas Market at Palestine Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5
813 W. Spring St. in Palestine.
Christmas Shopping on Main Street
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 Support downtown by shopping for everyone on your Christmas list at home
Christmas Parade of Lights/Birthday Parade for Jesus
7 p.m. Dec. 5 The light Christmas parade’s route is through downtown Palestine, Main and Oak Streets. After the parade enjoy sweet treats, coffee and cocoa at Lulu & Kakes and pictures with Santa at Sweet Southern Charm.
Breakfast with Mrs. Claus
December 5, 12 & 19
Grab a plate piled high with pancakes and all the toppings you could imagine! Offered every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe.
115 W. Main St.
Photos with Santa
December 5, 12 & 19.
Skip the big city lines and have your photo taken with Santa Palestine Main Street and write a letter to Santa. Location to be announced.
Christmas at the Farmers Market
December 5, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Join us for Market Days at the Palestine Farmers Market! Shop for flowers, plants, herbs, produce, local honey, homemade soaps, holiday gifts, handmade items, jewelry, art, and so much more!
A Walk Through Bethlehem
December 11 - 13 | 6:30 - 8 :30 p.m.
Guided tours through the streets of Bethlehem begin with a hay ride to the gates. Walk through the streets, complete with live animals, local Bethlehem vendors and a very happy ending.
903-764-8048 Montalba Baptist Church - Hwy 19 N at FM 321
Old Town Vintage Christmas Open House
December 12
Activities for the kids, Christmas cookies & hot chocolate, and sales throughout the shop for everyone. Activities include ornament making and storytelling. This is a free event. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Town Carriage Rides
Saturdays November 14 through and December 19 and a special opportunity to ride December 24, Christmas Eve.
Departing from the Shelton Gin, climb into a beautiful classic carriage and enjoy a ride throughout the Historic Main Street District aglow with holiday lighting. Each ride can hold two to four adults, groups with children may accommodate more riders. $25 per ride.
For questions or more information, please call 903-804-0494. Private rides are available, price may vary.
310 E. Crawford St.
The Polar ExpressTM Train Ride
November 13 - December 28
Read along with the story as the historic steam strain makes its magical roundtrip from the Palestine Depot to the North Pole. Meet Santa and enjoy caroling, hot cocoa, a treat and a special gift for each child.
www.texasstaterail- road.net/polarexpress
Grinch’s Lair at the Historic Anderson County Jail
November 20 - December 20
Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
He’s mean, he’s green and he’s in Palestine. The Grinch will take you on a tour of his home. Characters from the beloved book are staged throughout the historic attraction. Waivers, temperature checks, and masks are required. Gloves will be provided.
704 Avenue A
Tickets available at texasjailhouse.com
Railroad Heritage Center
History steams into downtown with the Texas State Railroad Society's presentation at the Railroad Heritage Center featuring a 37' x 17' HO scale model train display. Marvel at model train displays, hands on exhibits, history, artifacts and train memorabilia.
808 W. Oak Street 7 days a week during Christmas in Palestine
