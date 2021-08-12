Resident praises city officials for getting street fixed
The city of Palestine is receiving some praise for their efforts in fixing a local street after city workers left a mess in early February.
After six months of rough road conditions, rain, mud and potholes, Katherin Williams Prater was ready to take action. She began contacting city administration and officials, seeking answers for the poor condition of her street and the ones around her neighborhood. She had no faith in the process, but decided to look into it anyway and was surprised at the outcome.
“When I called, I had no faith that anything would happen,” Prater said. “I was just to the point of frustration and I thought, ‘Well, it’s better to call than to do nothing. I thought absolutely nothing would happen. But I was totally delighted when people started responding.”
Prater lives on Beverly Drive and on Feb. 6 the city began work on Summit St., Inwood and Beverly Drive in order to replace water pipes.
“They took the paving up, they took everything up,” Prater said. “We were down to dirt and where Summit Street meets Inwood they left a very large drop off, so when you drove your car, there was a lip.”
Prater said all of of Summit St. was being worked on, along with a big square down to the gravel on Beverly Drive and an even larger square on Inwood. They put in the new water pipes, but at some point they left the project, and a big mess.
“They didn’t repave the street, they just left gravel,” said Prater. “They left construction cones and they even left a sign lying on my neighbors grass and it killed the grass under it and now you can tell where the sign was even after it was moved.”
The construction crews graveled the road, but over time, Prater said big holes formed and filled with water. Prater said by July the gravel was gone and big pot holes had appeared and the lip between the streets was growing wider. In front of Prater’s driveway was a large pothole.
“Every time I backed my car out, I was in this mess then went forward into a mess and all my neighbors were going through the same thing,” Prater said. “In July, one day, I back out into that hole and thought, you know, it’s 2021, we haven’t seen any effort to clean this up.”
Prater took action.
She and her neighbors started cleaning up what they could, like picking up the cones and her neighbor picked up the sign. She wrote a letter to the editor and then decided to start making phone calls.
The first call she made was to Mark Fletcher, Public Works Director for the city.
“I called the city of Palestine and asked who was in charge of streets, and left a message, when I didn’t hear from him, I called back and Mr. Fletcher’s secretary informed me that he’d already gone out to look at her street and he would call me back and he did call me back later that day,” she said.
Prater’s friend, Linda Walton told her she should contact her councilmember. Walton did the research to find out what district Prater lived in and found out it was District 6 and her councilmember was the newly elected Justin Florence.
Prater contacted him and was delighted with his response.
“He was responsive, he was interested and the same day, he went out and took pictures of the street,” Prater said. “The very same day.”
Florence went to the new city manager, Teresa Herrera and shared what he had found.
“He said, she is the one, and to give her credit, that she is the one that put us more toward the top of the list,” Prater said. “He said, she is the one who pushed it through. I’ve never met her, I’ve never talked to her, but I thank her.”
Herrera said that the completion of this project was already in the works when she was contact by Florence.
“The city has been in a reactive mode when it came to streets and their response has been complaint driven,” Herrera said. “They were in the process of completing this project and left it to address other areas of complaint and had not gone back to to it.”
In the meantime, Fletcher called Prater to inform her they would begin the paving on July 26.
“I told him, ‘I’m like a dog with a bone, that’s what I told him,” Prater said. “I was always very nice. I told him, ‘if your people aren’t here the week you’re saying, I’m calling back and I’m not dropping it. I’ll also go to a city council meeting and bring the whole neighborhood. He was laughing, and he said, ‘Maybe you need to do that.’ But he was very nice. Very, very nice. He said, ‘Maybe that would help.” I said, ‘Well, I will if they aren’t there.’”
That was the week of July 12.
“Well, on July 26, they weren’t out there, so I called him,” Prater said. “He said, ‘Well, they don’t work on Mondays, but keep watching.’ On Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29 they were there. It took two days. They did all of Summit Street.”
However, the big holes on Inwood and Beverly remained untouched.
“I thought, it’s too much to ask to call back,” Prater said. “Even though I was backing into that hole everyday. My neighbor was too, but I thought it was too much to call back and ask for those holes.”
But last Wednesday, Aug. 4, Prater said she looked out the window and there were crews at both holes, repairing the holes.
Prater found out later that her neighbor on Inwood, Chase Callaway, had gone to a public hearing, held by the Palestine City Council with regard to the proposed budget and tax rate and complained about the same issues Prater had been having.
Florence reported that fixing the holes had also been on the work schedule but made a priority after the meeting.
“In this big connection thing, it happened,” Prater said. “I’m just delighted and happy. When I started making calls. I didn’t think it would do any good. Because I drive on other streets that are torn up. They are all over town.”
The new city manager, Herrera has good news for the city of Palestine.
“The city of Palestine is currently putting additional measures in place to address street conditions throughout the city,” Herrera said. “The proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget includes $27 million towards infrastructure projects for streets, water lines and sewer lines. We are developing a much-needed capital improvement plan to address infrastructure needs. Council's number one priority is streets infrastructure.”
