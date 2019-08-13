Members of Historic Palestine, Inc., are working to add the Main Street commercial area to the National Register of Historic Places. The area, dubbed the New Town Historic District, will help preserve the historic character of downtown Palestine, attract tourists, and boost the local economy.
An informational meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Meet and greet begins at 5 p.m., followed by the presentation at 5:30 p.m.
Downtown Palestine business and real estate owners of are encouraged to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.