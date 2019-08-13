Proposed New Town Historic District

This map shows the boundaries of the proposed New Town Historic District in downtown Palestine. The red line marks the boundary of the existing Downtown Historic District, designated by the City of Palestine. The smaller area bounded in black shows the preliminary boundaries of the proposed New Town Commercial National Register Historic District.

 COURTESY GRAPHIC by City of Palestine, Jacob Morris, Diane E. Williams

Members of Historic Palestine, Inc., are working to add the Main Street commercial area to the National Register of Historic Places. The area, dubbed the New Town Historic District, will help preserve the historic character of downtown Palestine, attract tourists, and boost the local economy.

An informational meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Meet and greet begins at 5 p.m., followed by the presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Palestine business and real estate owners of are encouraged to attend.

Tags