Roger Owens celebrated his 90th birthday Friday at the YMCA in Palestine. He was joined by friends who helped congratulate him with coffee and chocolate-covered strawberry dessert.
Owens was born in Ponta, Texas, a small community in Cherokee County, Texas. He moved to Frankston in 1935 and then to Palestine in 1951.
On the 25th of October, 1947 he was riding a 945 Harley Davidson and hit a metal signpost going at least 60 mph. The accident nearly killed him. He woke up several weeks later in the Jacksonville hospital. After many months of recovery, Owens joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1954-57.
After his military service, he went to work for Bob Burroughs Gulf on Spring and Granberry Street and worked there for many years saying he many good friends that came into the station.
He left the Gulf station to go to work for the railroad as a brakeman and conductor where he retired. Owens said he is enjoying retirement and works out every day at the YMCA.
Jeremy Janz with the YMCA said Owens has been a part of the YMCA in Palestine for 16 years and never misses a day.
Owens had two brothers that both passed away in their 60's and his dad died at the age of 53.
When asked what his secret to 90 years was he said, "Keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep stepping."
Owens has one daughter who lives in Palestine and while he was being interviewed, he got a call on his smart phone from his grandson wishing him a happy 90th.
Owens would like to celebrate his 100th at the YMCA in 10 years.
