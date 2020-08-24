Pictured top, families had the opportunity to browse for shoes outdoors behind Grace Church at Saturday’s First Blessing shoe giveaway.

Pictured bottom right, from left: Skyla Robinson, Kellie Lee, Grayson Lee, and Gaven Link will wear their new athletic shoes to school in Cayuga this month. Their dad, Edwin Link of Bois d’Arc (standing), helped with their selections.

Pictured bottom left, Jorhay Donnell, 3, fits a shoe on the foot of brother A.J. Weatherly, also 3. Both children are beginning Head Start at Washington Early Childhood Center in Palestine this month.