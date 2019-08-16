Featured Event: Youth Registration for Precipice School of Film
The Precipice School of Film, opening this month at The Arts Center (same location as Steps of Faith Dance Center, 5698 TX-19), will soon offer screenwriting and film production classes for kids ages 7-18.
Palestine High School graduate Robert Bowen, founder of the faith-based film production company Cross-bearing Productions and a former film instructor at the University of North Texas, has returned to the area with his family. Two sections of each class will be offered: ages 7-13 and 14-18, Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Registration opens today, but will continue until classes are full. Email registration@thearts.center or call 903-723-0827 for information.
Saturday, Aug. 17
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Registration
10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.—Antique Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
11 a.m.-1 p.m.—Fall Fancy Pumpkin Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903 221-6233
5-9 p.m.—Keep the Wheels Turning, Meals on Wheels fundraiser, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Monday, Aug. 19
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Palestine City Council work session and special meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8414
Tuesday, Aug. 20
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11:45 a.m.—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6 p.m.—August meeting, Citizens For the Constitution, Anderson County Courthouse Annex
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Aug. 21
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Birthday party with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Aug. 22
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6 p.m.—Swing Dance lessons, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Deep Waters, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Aug. 23
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Aug. 24—Library Friends Book Donation Day, 12-2 p.m., 903-729-4121
Saturday, Aug. 24—Marty Haggard in Concert, Museum for East Texas Culture, 7 p.m., 903-723-1914
Saturday, Aug. 24—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, Aug. 26—Palestine City Council work session and special meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8414
Thursday, Aug. 29-Sunday, Sept. 1—Labor Day Bluegrass Festival, Salmon Lake Park, 936-687-2594
Saturday, Aug. 31—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Sunday, Sept. 1—Rusk Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Sept. 7—Jacquelyn Sky Foundation's 5K GOLD Run, 8 a.m., Texas State Railroad Park
Saturday, Sept. 7—Community Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Palestine High School parking lot, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Sept. 7—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 903-723-3014
Saturday, Sept. 7—Elkhart Community Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Parker Street, Elkhart, Texas
Friday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 21—1974 Palestine High School Class Reunion, 903-731-2093
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
