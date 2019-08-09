Featured Event: Dogwood Jamboree
The Dogwood Jamboree is on again tonight at 7 p.m. inside the Palestine High School Auditorium. Dan Manuel will lead the Branson-style jamboree, “Country Music at Its Best,” and the talent search contest will feature youth from Palestine and beyond.
Tickets are available at Cavender's, Pronto's Pizza, Hometown Pharmacy, Mail & More, or by calling 903-729-7080.
Saturday, Aug. 10
7 a.m.-1 p.m.—Elkhart Band Boosters, 8th Annual Garage Sale, Elkhart High School, 903-922-3550
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 903-723-3014
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
10 a.m.—Town Hall Meeting,
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Antique Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.—The Tuxedo Cats in Concert, Summer Music Festival, Oxbow Hollow, 903-723-3014
7-9:30 p.m.—Dogwood Jamboree, Palestine High School Auditorium, 903- 729-7080
Monday, Aug. 12
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Palestine City Council work session and regular meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8414
6 p.m.—Crazy Daisy Mosaic Craft Night, Urban Daisy Salon & Boutique,
Tuesday, Aug. 13
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9 a.m.—Cat in the Hat Family Film Festival, Schulman Theaters Dogwood 6, 903-729-7291
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11:30 a.m.—Library Board Meeting, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
12 p.m..—Parks Advisory Board Meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 a.m.—Airport Advisory Board Meeting, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30-8 p.m.—Police Explorers, Police Training Room, Palestine Mall, 903-731-8418
6:30-8:30 p.m.—Aglow International, Multi-Purpose Room, Palestine YMCA, 903-538-2574
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Aug. 14
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Aug. 15
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Aug. 16
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Aug. 17—Fall Fancy Pumpkin Class, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Old Town Vintage & More, 903 221-6233
Monday, Aug. 19—City Council Work Session and Special Meeting, 903-731-8414
Saturday, Aug. 24—Library Friends Book Donation Day, 12-2 p.m., 903-729-4121
Saturday, Sept. 7—Jacquelyn Sky Foundation's 5K GOLD Run, 8 a.m., Texas State Railroad Park
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
