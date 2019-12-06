Featured: ACCO Christmas concert
Anderson County Community Orchestra will present “The Sounds of Christmas” – its 19th performance – Sunday at 2 p.m. The free concert, which features musical talent from around East Texas, gets bigger and better each year. Two violinists from Tyler have joined the string section this year, adding more variety to the orchestra. Palestine High School's Kik Kats, who joined the performance in 2018, will kick off the performance again this year. Director Rhonda Herrington recommends that audience members arrive early to enjoy the event, which will pack the aisles in the auditorium.
Saturday, Dec. 7
7-8 a.m.—Freeze Your Buns 5K, Palestine YMCA, Main Street Palestine, 903-729-3139
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Christmas Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 903-723-3014
8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.—Pancakes with Mrs. Claus, Over Yonder, 903-731-4121
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-11 p.m.—A Walk Down Christmas Lane, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Photos with Santa by Lee Loveless Photography, Old Town Palestine, 903-723-6555
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—A Visit with Santa, Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
3-6 p.m.—Make and Take Craft, Over Yonder, 903-731-4121
3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
4-7 p.m.—Holiday Home Tour, Palestine Visitor Center, 903-729-6066
6:30-8:30 p.m.—A Walk through Bethlehem, Montalba Baptist Church, 903-764-8048
7-8 p.m.—Christmas Parade of Lights, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
8:15 p.m.—Christmas in the Park, Reagan Park, 903-723-3014
Sunday, Dec. 8
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
2 p.m.—The Sounds of Christmas, Anderson Community Choir & Orchestra, Palestine High School Auditorium
3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6:30-8:30 p.m.—A Walk through Bethlehem, Montalba Baptist Church, 903-764-8048
Monday, Dec. 9
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6:30 p.m.—Choir Holiday Concert and Bake Sale, Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-900-5066
Tuesday, Dec. 10
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross style painting classes, Meals on Wheels Building, Frankston, 903-876-0104
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Dec. 11
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Dec. 12
8 a.m.-5 p.m.—Sunshine Guild $5 Jewelry Sale, Palestine Regional Medical Center, 903-731-1383
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross style painting classes, Meals on Wheels Building, Frankston, 903-876-0104
11:45-12:30—Cherokee Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Dec. 13
7 a.m.-7 p.m.—8 a.m.-5 p.m.—Sunshine Guild $5 Jewelry Sale, Palestine Regional Medical Center, 903-731-1383
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12 p.m.—Monthly Veteran’s Health Care Lunch, DAV/VVA Hall, 903-565-9647
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
7:30 p.m.—A Tuna Christmas, Texas Theater, 903-723-9595
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Dec. 14-Saturday, 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Dec. 14-Sunday, Dec. 22—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jailhouse, 903-373-8158
Friday, Dec. 13—Wildcat Country Christmas, 5-7 p.m., Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
Saturday, Dec. 14-Sunday, Dec. 15—A Tuna Christmas, Texas Theatre, 903-723-9595
Saturday, Dec. 14—6th Annual Wine Swirl, Palestine Main Street, 903-729-4100
Saturday, Dec. 14—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 8-12 p.m., 903-731-0106
Saturday, Dec. 14, 21—Photos with Santa by Lee Loveless Photography, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-723-6555
Dec. 19—Christmas Carol Sing Along, 6:30-8 p.m., Texas Theater, 903-724-4385
Tuesday, Dec. 31—Curious' 2nd Annual Tinker Bash, 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
