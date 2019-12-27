Featured: Tinkerbash
Tinkerwhat? Yes, there's a new word for New Years Eve celebrations in Palestine. Tinker, as in tinkering with scientific exhibits at the Curious Museum, plus bash, as in throwing a party for adults 21 and older at Palestine's Knights of Columbus Hall. Guests will enjoy a catered dinner, tinker activities, live music by Midnight Highway, dancing, and a glass of champagne at midnight.
Proceeds will benefit the Curious Museum, which is in need of repairs and new exhibits. Purchase tickets online at visitpalestine.com/tinkerbash, or contact the Visitor Center at 903-723-3014 for information.
Saturday, Dec. 28
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, Dec. 30
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Blood Drive, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve
Closed—Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Blood Drive, Walmart Supercenter
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.—Curious Museum's 2nd Annual Tinkerbash, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
Closed—City of Palestine Offices, 903-731-8400
Closed—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Closed—Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Closed—Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Closed—Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 2
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine, Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Jan. 3
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Jan. 4—New Years Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 10:30 a.m., 903-723-5366
Monday, Jan. 6—6-week Self-defense Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 9—Swing Dance Lessons, Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
