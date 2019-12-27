Let's Go

Featured: Tinkerbash

Tinkerwhat? Yes, there's a new word for New Years Eve celebrations in Palestine. Tinker, as in tinkering with scientific exhibits at the Curious Museum, plus bash, as in throwing a party for adults 21 and older at Palestine's Knights of Columbus Hall. Guests will enjoy a catered dinner, tinker activities, live music by Midnight Highway, dancing, and a glass of champagne at midnight.

Proceeds will benefit the Curious Museum, which is in need of repairs and new exhibits. Purchase tickets online at visitpalestine.com/tinkerbash, or contact the Visitor Center at 903-723-3014 for information.

Saturday, Dec. 28

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729

Monday, Dec. 30

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Blood Drive, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year's Eve

Closed—Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Blood Drive, Walmart Supercenter

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.—Curious Museum's 2nd Annual Tinkerbash, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year's Day

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

Closed—City of Palestine Offices, 903-731-8400

Closed—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Closed—Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Closed—Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Closed—Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Jan. 2

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine, Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

Friday, Jan. 3

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Upcoming Events

Saturday, Jan. 4—New Years Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 10:30 a.m., 903-723-5366

Monday, Jan. 6—6-week Self-defense Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Jan. 9—Swing Dance Lessons, Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

Tags

Recommended for you