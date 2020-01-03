Let's Go Palestine

Featured: Back to school

With the winter holidays over, drivers will need to slow down or brake for school zones beginning Monday and Tuesday. Grapeland, Neches, and Slocum school districts resume Monday; Cayuga, Elkhart, Oakwood, Palestine, University Academy, and Westwood return Tuesday. For information regarding school zones in your neighborhood, contact your local school district's administration office.

Saturday, Jan. 4

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10:30 a.m.—New Years Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366

Monday, Jan. 6

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612

2-6 p.m.—Recurring Blood Drive, Tractor Supply parking lot, 903-363-0432

6-8 p.m.—The Painting Poodle, Eilenberger's Bakery, 903-394-9489

6:30 p.m.—6-week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Tuesday, Jan. 7

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross Style Painting Classes, Frankston Meals on Wheels building, 903-876-0104

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

5:30-9:30 p.m.—CPR First Aid Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

Wednesday, Jan. 8

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Storytime at KYYK 98.3 Radio, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Jan. 9

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross Style Painting Classes, Frankston Meals on Wheels building, 903-876-0104

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

6-8 p.m.—Girls' Night Event featuring Holly Tucker, (for girls in grades 7-12), First United Methodist Church, 903-729-6205

6-9:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons and Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

Friday, Jan. 10

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

4-6 p.m.—Fancy Nails & Spa Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066

7-12 p.m.—Sam Davis Ball and Social, Salmon Lake Park, Grapeland, 936-687-2594

Upcoming Events

Saturday, Jan. 11—Steve Helms Band, 7 p.m., Shelton Gin, 903-727-2700

Saturday, Jan. 11—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Monday, Jan. 13—Lunch Bunch at Whataburger, 11:30 a.m., Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066

Monday, Jan. 13—Master Gardner Class begins, Anderson County AgriLife Extension Office, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 903-723-3735

Tuesday, Jan. 14—Family Law Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Tuesday, Jan. 14—Vietnam Veterans January Meeting, 6 p.m., VVA/DVA Hall, 903-221-6474

Wednesday, Jan. 15—Bilingual Storytime, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Thursday, Jan. 15—Downtown Business Alliance, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066

Thursday, Jan. 16—Book Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Friday, Jan. 18-Monday, Jan. 20—Palestine Public Library closed, 903-729-4121

Monday, Jan. 20—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, City of Palestine offices closed, 903-731-8400

Saturday, Jan. 25—Valentine Gnome Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121

Saturday, Feb. 1—Community-wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine High School, 903-900-5066

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

