Featured: Back to school
With the winter holidays over, drivers will need to slow down or brake for school zones beginning Monday and Tuesday. Grapeland, Neches, and Slocum school districts resume Monday; Cayuga, Elkhart, Oakwood, Palestine, University Academy, and Westwood return Tuesday. For information regarding school zones in your neighborhood, contact your local school district's administration office.
Saturday, Jan. 4
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—New Years Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
Monday, Jan. 6
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
2-6 p.m.—Recurring Blood Drive, Tractor Supply parking lot, 903-363-0432
6-8 p.m.—The Painting Poodle, Eilenberger's Bakery, 903-394-9489
6:30 p.m.—6-week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Tuesday, Jan. 7
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross Style Painting Classes, Frankston Meals on Wheels building, 903-876-0104
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
5:30-9:30 p.m.—CPR First Aid Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
Wednesday, Jan. 8
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Storytime at KYYK 98.3 Radio, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 9
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross Style Painting Classes, Frankston Meals on Wheels building, 903-876-0104
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6-8 p.m.—Girls' Night Event featuring Holly Tucker, (for girls in grades 7-12), First United Methodist Church, 903-729-6205
6-9:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons and Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Jan. 10
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
4-6 p.m.—Fancy Nails & Spa Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
7-12 p.m.—Sam Davis Ball and Social, Salmon Lake Park, Grapeland, 936-687-2594
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Jan. 11—Steve Helms Band, 7 p.m., Shelton Gin, 903-727-2700
Saturday, Jan. 11—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Monday, Jan. 13—Lunch Bunch at Whataburger, 11:30 a.m., Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Monday, Jan. 13—Master Gardner Class begins, Anderson County AgriLife Extension Office, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 903-723-3735
Tuesday, Jan. 14—Family Law Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Tuesday, Jan. 14—Vietnam Veterans January Meeting, 6 p.m., VVA/DVA Hall, 903-221-6474
Wednesday, Jan. 15—Bilingual Storytime, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Thursday, Jan. 15—Downtown Business Alliance, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Thursday, Jan. 16—Book Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Friday, Jan. 18-Monday, Jan. 20—Palestine Public Library closed, 903-729-4121
Monday, Jan. 20—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, City of Palestine offices closed, 903-731-8400
Saturday, Jan. 25—Valentine Gnome Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
Saturday, Feb. 1—Community-wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine High School, 903-900-5066
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
