The women of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Pert are serving a chili supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m. this evening. The menu includes homemade chili, beans, rice, toppings, and crackers. Drinks and homemade desserts are included. For persons unable to eat chili, a beef vegetable soup is available. Prices are $10 for adults and $4 for students to age 12. The church is located in the Pert community at the corner of CR 435 and CR 436 a quarter mile west of Hwy 155. Proceeds go to local and foreign missions. Call Cindy Bennett at 903-584-3747 for information.
Saturday, Feb. 1
9a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—First Look Feb. 1 Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903 723-5366
11 a.m.—Shabby Chic Aromatherapy Gnome class, Old Town Vintage and More, 903-221-6233
12-1:30 p.m.—Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Class, Anytime Fitness, 903-686-3117
4:30-7:30 p.m.—Mount Vernon United Methodist Women's Chili Supper, 903-584-3747
5-10 p.m.—Love Night, Queen St. Grille, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Monday, Feb. 3
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Old Magnolia Mercantile, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-
729-6066
2 p.m.-6 p.m.—Blood Drive, Tractor Supply, 1-800-DONATE4
6:30 p.m.—Native Plant Society meeting, Discovery Science Place Annex Building, Tyler, 214-673-5564
Tuesday, Feb. 4
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 903-729-4214
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Feb. 5
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Feb. 6
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Heart Door Hanger Paint Party, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Feb. 7
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
2-6 p.m.—Friends Final Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Feb. 8—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390
Saturday, Feb. 8—Friends Final Book Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Feb. 8—Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, 707 College Ave., Jacksonville, 903-268-1598
Saturday, Feb. 8—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 10 a.m., 903-729-4121
Saturday, Feb. 8—Valentine Wishes Door Hanger class, Over Yonder Crafts, 903 731-4121
Saturday, Feb. 8—Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Class, 12-1:30 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 903-686-3117
Saturday, Feb. 8—Comedy Showcased! With Adrian Lucio and Danny Ingle, 7:30-9 p.m., 903-391-4367
Saturday, Feb. 8—Handgun License Class, 903-764-2715
Saturday, Feb. 8—Mother & Son Dance, 5-7 p.m. and Daddy & Daughter Dance, 7:30-9 p.m., Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Sunday, Feb. 9—Tennessee Colony Cemetery Association Board Meeting
Friday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day Party, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149
Tuesday, Feb. 11—Lunch Bunch at Queen St. Grille, 11:30 a.m., Palestine Area Chamber, 903-
729-6066
Thursday, Feb. 14—Community blood drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., United Methodist Church of Frankston
Monday, Feb. 17—Blood Drive, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Tractor Supply, 1-800-DONATE4
Monday, Feb. 17—Citizens for the Constitution meeting, 6:30 p.m., Commercial Bank of Texas
Wednesday, Feb. 19—Story time at Railroad Heritage Center, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
