Bethel AME Church is holding its annual Barbecue Fundraiser Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 6333 ACR 403, near Montalba. Meals include two meats, two sides, a dessert, and a drink. Suggested donation is $10 per person. Take-out is available. For information, call 903-549-2588.
Saturday, Feb. 29
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
11 a.m.-4 p.m.—Barbecue Fundraiser, Bethel AME Baptist Church, 903-549-2588
Monday, March 2
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.—Altrusa Annual Luncheon, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-6344
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Chili's, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Tuesday, March 3
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, March 4
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4-9 p.m.—Vietnam Veterans Association Partners with You Fundraiser, Cotton Patch Cafe, 903-724-9596
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, March 5
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30-4:30 p.m.—AARP Driver Safety Course, Palestine Senior Center, 903-724-1336
1 p.m.—Tea Gala, Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee, Ben E. Keith Community Center
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, March 6
7 a.m.-6 p.m.—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Upcoming Events
Saturday, March 7—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 903-721-3419
Saturday, March 7-21—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, 11 a.m., Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, March 7—Pokemon Club, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Monday, March 8—Palestine City Council meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8400
Tuesday, March 10—Lunch Bunch at Bishop's Brisket House, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390
Monday, March 16—Lunch Bunch at Cotton Patch Cafe, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Tuesday, March 17—Youth Art Show, 6-7 p.m., Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
