Featured Event: Ranchers' Leasing Workshop
Anderson County AgriLife Extension Agency will offer a Ranchers Leasing Workshop at the Ben E. Keith Community Center, Thursday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The program will focus on grazing, hunting, and livestock leases. Speakers include attorney Tiffany Dowel Lashmet and economist Dr. Greg Kaase.
All participants will receive their own copy of the Ranchers' Agricultural Leasing Handbook, which contains checklists and sample lease language that will save time and money. Registration required. Register online at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Ranchers or call Valerie at 979-845- 2604. For information, call 903-723-3735.
Saturday, Jan. 11
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Pokémon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Living History Tour, Sam Davis Ball and Social, Salmon Lake Park, Grapeland, 936-687-2594
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
7 p.m.—Steve Helms Band, Shelton Gin, 903-727-2700
7-10 p.m.—Sam Davis Ball and Social, Salmon Lake Park, Grapeland, 936-687-2594
Monday, Jan. 13
9 a.m.-12 p.m.—Master Gardner Class begins, Anderson County AgriLife Extension Office, 903-723-3735
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Whataburger, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
3:30-5 p.m.—City Council Work Session, City Council Chambers, 903-731-8400
5:30-7 p.m.—City Council Meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8400
6:30 p.m.—6-week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Tuesday, Jan. 14
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30 p.m.—City Council Meeting, Frankston City Council Chambers, 903-876-2241
Wednesday, Jan. 15
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bilingual Storytime, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Birthdays with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30 p.m.—6-week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 16
9 a.m.-1 p.m.—Ranchers Leasing Workshop, Texas A&M AgriLife, 903-723-3735
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
4 p.m.—Book Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
7-9:30 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Vietnam Veterans January Meeting, VVA/DVA Hall, 903-221-6474
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Jan. 17
All Day—Palestine Public Library closed, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Upcoming Events
Thursday, Jan. 16—Downtown Business Alliance, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Saturday, Jan. 18-Monday, Jan. 20—Palestine Public Library closed, 903-729-4121
Monday, Jan. 20—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, City of Palestine offices closed, 903-731-8400
Tuesday, Jan. 21—Real Estate Committee Meeting, 11 a.m., Palestine Economic Development Center, 903-731-8400
Tuesday, Jan. 21—Financial Oversight Committee Meeting, 3 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8000
Tuesday, Jan. 21—Bull Selection and The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance Program, 5-8 p.m., Texas A&M AgriLife, 903-723-3735
Thursday, Jan. 23—7-9:30 p.m., Dance with Rodney Ray Band, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
Saturday, Jan. 25—Valentine Gnome Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
Saturday, Feb. 1—Community-wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine High School parking lot, 903-900-5066
Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8—Friends Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.