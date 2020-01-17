Featured Event: Nominations for WE CARE Palestine's Good Neighbor of the Year Award
WE CARE Palestine is seeking nominations for its third annual award ceremony and banquet. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 4.
The banquet is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Ben E. Keith Community Center. Tickets to the banquet are available at Eilenberger's Bakery, Old Town Vintage & More, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Multi-Cultural Education Center.
For information on nominating a neighbor, visit the website at wecarepalestine.org, or contact Lynn Willhite at 903-922-6149.
Saturday, Jan. 18
All Day—Palestine Public Library and Palestine Mall closed, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Ladies Coffee Club, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Monday, Jan. 20
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
All Day—City Offices, Palestine Public Library closed, 903-731-8400
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Martin Luther King, Jr., Day Parade, Anderson County Courthouse, 903-391-3768
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
11 a.m.—Martin Luther King, Jr., Day Program, Ben E. Keith Community Room, 903-391-3768
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Cotton Patch Cafe, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-
729-6066
Tuesday, Jan. 21
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.—Real Estate Committee Meeting, 11 a.m., Palestine Economic Development Center, 903-731-8400
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
3 p.m.—Financial Oversight Committee Meeting, 3 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8000
5-8 p.m.—Bull Selection and The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance Program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 903-723-3735
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Jan. 22
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.—Birthdays with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 23
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Women’s Forum, 10:30 a.m., Palestine Regional Medical Center (Hosted by Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce) 903-729-6066
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
7-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Rodney's Band, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Jan. 24
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Jan. 25—FAFSA Completion Workshop, Texas Workforce Commission, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Palestine Mall, 903-212-9982
Saturday, Jan. 25—Valentine Gnome Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
Monday, Jan. 27—Lunch Bunch at Mario’s Mexican Grill, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
Tuesday, Jan. 28—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, 11:45 a.m., Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0612
Saturday, Feb. 1—Community-wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine High School parking lot, 903-900-5066
Tuesday, Feb. 4—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 903-729-4214
Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8—Friends Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Ben E. Keith Community Center, 903-922-6149
