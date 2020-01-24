Featured Event: YMCA Winter Gala
Palestine YMCA's Winter Gala has a new location this year, the Trinity Valley Community College Palestine Campus at the Mall. The campus is located at 2100 S. Loop 256, in the Palestine Mall. Tickets are $35 per person. The fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and includes music, dancing, a cash bar, silent auction, and a life auction.
Saturday, Jan. 25
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-6 p.m.—FAFSA Completion Workshop, Texas Workforce Commission, Palestine Mall, 903-212-9982
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.—Valentine Gnome Workshop, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
6 p.m.—YMCA Winter Gala, Trinity Valley Community College, 903-729-3139
Monday, Jan. 27
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Mario's Mexican Grill, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-
729-6066
Tuesday, Jan. 28
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.—Real Estate Committee Meeting, 11 a.m., Palestine Economic Development Center, 903-731-8400
11:45 a.m.—Nutrition Ed with Holly Black, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
3 p.m.—Financial Oversight Committee Meeting, 3 p.m., City Hall, 903-731-8000
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Jan. 29
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 30
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Jan. 31
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-7 p.m.—Chili Friday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 903-729-6362
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Feb. 1—Community-wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine High School parking lot, 903-900-5066
Saturday, Feb. 1—Mount Vernon United Methodist Women's Chili Supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 903-584-3747
Saturday, Feb. 1—5-10 p.m.—Love Night, Queen St. Grille, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Tuesday, Feb. 4—Episcopal Church Women’s 59th Annual Fiesta, Chili luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 903-729-4214
Tuesday, Feb. 4—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Tuesday, Feb. 4—Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8—Friends Book Sale, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Feb. 8—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Saturday, Feb. 8—Comedy Showcased! With Adrian Lucio and Danny Ingle, 7:30-9 p.m., 903-391-4367
Saturday, Feb. 8—Handgun License Class, 903-764-2715
Saturday, Feb. 8—Mother & Son Dance, 5-7 p.m. and Daddy & Daughter Dance, 7:30-9 p.m., Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Friday, Feb. 14—Valentine's Day Party, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Tuesday, Feb. 11—WE CARE Palestine Banquet, 6 p.m., Palestine Senior Center, 903-922-6149
Wednesday, Feb. 19—Storytime at Railroad Heritage Center, 10 a.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
